Uganda: Nema Defends Luweero Sugar Factory in Pollution Row

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) has rejected accusations that Victoria Sugar Factory in Luweero District is polluting the environment, saying investigations point to other companies in the area.

The environment watchdog's spokesperson Naomi Namara said on Thursday that while reports of air and water contamination have been recorded, inspectors established that the source was not Victoria Sugar.

"The pollution has been reported in that area where Victoria Sugar is located, but it's not coming from it," she said.

Her remarks follow protests earlier this week by residents of Yandwe, Ndibulungi, Kakabala, and Nnalongo villages, who accused the factory of releasing thick smoke and soot that they say is damaging their health, crops, and water sources.

Locals reported chronic coughs, flu-like symptoms, and blackened clothes from soot, while farmers complained of sick livestock and contaminated vegetables.

But Victoria Sugar's head of operations, Nasif Ismail, dismissed the allegations as smear campaigns by competitors.

He said the factory complies with Nema regulations and has installed pollution monitoring equipment connected directly to the regulator.

"These are allegations by self-centered people, mostly competitors, trying to tarnish our name," he said.

Luweero District Natural Resources Officer, Teopista Gateese, also said her office had not observed any dark smoke above the factory premises.

She criticised leaders for spreading unverified claims, promising to join Nema in further investigations if required.

Nema Executive Director Barirega Akankwasah confirmed that a new inspection team will be sent to verify the latest complaints of air quality.

"The other time it was water pollution. Now it is air. We shall send inspectors to find out about this latest complaint," Dr Barirega said.

Uganda is already grappling with rising pollution-related illnesses.

The Uganda Cancer Institute estimates 33,000 new cancer cases annually, while a 2023 Makerere University study linked industrial zones to higher rates of chronic coughs and asthma.

Globally, the World Health Organization attributes about seven million premature deaths each year to air pollution.