Uganda: Government Clarifies Deal to Host US Deportees

The government has explained the migration agreement signed with the United States, saying it will only accommodate a limited category of third-country nationals denied asylum in America.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, said the arrangement forms part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between Kampala and Washington.

"As part of the bilateral cooperation between Uganda and the United States, an agreement for cooperation in the examination of protection requests was concluded," Bagiire said.

He noted that the deal applies to "third-country nationals who may not be granted asylum in the United States but are reluctant to or may have concerns about returning to their countries of origin."

According to Bagiire, the relocation will be temporary and strictly regulated.

"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," he said.

Uganda has also insisted that only individuals from African countries will be considered under the framework. "Uganda prefers that individuals from African countries shall be the ones transferred to Uganda," Bagiire added.

He said discussions with Washington are ongoing to finalize the detailed modalities of implementation.

The clarification follows reports by CBS News earlier this week that Uganda had already agreed to receive deportees, though Ugandan officials have differed on whether the deal is fully concluded.

The development comes amid heightened deportation operations under US President Donald Trump, who has pledged the largest crackdown on illegal immigration in American history.

Uganda, currently hosting more than 1.5 million refugees, has previously participated in temporary resettlement schemes, including the hosting of Afghan evacuees in 2021.

However, human rights groups have warned that such bilateral deportation arrangements risk exposing vulnerable migrants to further displacement and rights violations.

Neighbouring Rwanda has already confirmed it will accept up to 250 migrants deported from the US under a similar arrangement, subject to screening.