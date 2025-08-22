East Africa: Uganda to Showcase Fruits At Spain's Ifema Expo in Historic First

Uganda is set to make its inaugural appearance at one of the world's largest fresh produce expos, the Fruit Attraction Expo in Ifema Madrid.

Running from September 30 to October 2, the event offers a global platform for countries to showcase agricultural potential, and Uganda is stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

The country's participation is spearheaded by Prince Paul Kingsley Juko, founder of the Obutaka Development Forum, a non-profit platform focused on elevating Uganda's economic footprint.

While abroad, Juko discovered that Uganda had never been represented at the expo, even as Kenya, Rwanda, and Egypt regularly took part.

Determined to change that, he secured a booth for Uganda and rallied government support through Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs.

The proposal quickly won endorsement from the Government of Uganda, aligning with the country's agricultural export ambitions.

Team Uganda will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Uganda Investment Authority, financial institutions such as Equity Bank and DFCU Bank, and senior government advisors.

At the official launch, Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama, Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, underscored the opportunity: "Uganda is sitting on gold in agriculture."

He urged farmers to explore high-potential areas like fish farming and stressed the importance of meeting international quality standards.

Uganda already leads East Africa in fruit and vegetable production but has yet to fully harness this advantage for exports.

At the expo, the focus will be on promoting Uganda's fruits and vegetables, especially its sweet pineapples, which are valued for both export potential and health benefits.

In Madrid, Uganda will also unveil a new agriculture and investment magazine designed to attract investors and highlight the nation's strengths in agribusiness.

Juko described the mission as "a declaration of Uganda's national ambition, a bold statement to the world that Uganda is ready to showcase on the global stage."

However, Walusimbi cautioned that the country must address production and quality gaps to meet international demand.

He noted that Kenyan tomatoes, mangoes, and avocados often dominate Ugandan markets, asking pointedly, "Are we going to import Kenyan tomatoes and then export them to Spain?"

The government acknowledges these shortcomings, with Rwamirama highlighting the need for investment in agricultural production, quality control, and export readiness.

As Uganda prepares for its debut in Madrid, officials frame the expo not just as a showcase but as a launchpad for agricultural transformation and entry into global markets.