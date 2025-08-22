Uganda: Northern Uganda Agriculture and Trade Show Kicks Off in Gulu

The 4th Northern Uganda Agriculture and Trade Show has opened its doors to exhibitors and farmers from across the region, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in agriculture. The five-day event, held at Gulu University's Faculty of Agriculture, is organized by the Uganda Forum for Agriculture Advisory Services (UFAAS) in partnership with the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

According to organizers, over 85 exhibitors have already set up shop, with expectations of more than 200 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors by the end of the show on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The event aims to link farmers with opportunities to access credit, new technologies, and improved farming practices.

Winnie Mulisa, representing the Bank of Uganda, emphasized the importance of financial inclusion for farmers, highlighting the central bank's efforts to provide accessible credit facilities since 2009. "We want farmers to understand how they can tap into these resources," she said. "The central bank's participation in this event is intended to help farmers understand how they can access credit facilities, and we urge both subsistence and commercial farmers to seize the opportunities available during the exhibition."

UFAAS Secretary General, Grace Musimami, added that the show's focus is on ensuring that technology reaches local farmers and encouraging value addition at every stage of production. "This year's edition is expected to be stronger than the previous ones," he said. "We have 85 exhibitors already, but by the end of the week, we expect more than 200. Our focus is on ensuring that local farmers benefit from modern practices and standards."

Orikot James, an agro-farmer from Amuria District, showcased his products at the event and expressed his excitement about the opportunities available. "I'm happy to be part of this event, it's a great platform for farmers like me to showcase our products and learn from others," he said.

Okello Fred, representing Equator Seeds from Omoro District, also highlighted the importance of such events. "This trade show is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products and connect with potential buyers," he said.

The trade show provides a platform for knowledge exchange, market access, and innovation in agriculture across northern Uganda. With daily training workshops and exhibitions, farmers and stakeholders are expected to benefit from the event.

The show will run until August 24, 2025, and promises to be a major platform for agricultural progress in the region.