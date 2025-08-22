Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets KSA Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Neom

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the Saudi city of NEOM. An expanded session of talks was held, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the President's visit to Saudi Arabia, and expressed the Kingdom's pride in its deep-rooted fraternal relations with Egypt.

H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the Kingdom's keenness on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields and on further promoting collaboration toward broader, more sustainable perspectives to serve the interests of both countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples within the framework of their shared vision for the future. The Crown Prince also praised Egypt's pivotal role in solidifying regional security, stability, and development, based on its historical leverage and strategic position.

President El-Sisi expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. The President underscored the deep affection and pride that Egypt, both its leadership and people, hold for Saudi Arabia and the deep-rooted historical ties that unite the two countries.

The President looked forward to continuing to build on the qualitative leap achieved in bilateral relations to further enhance the economic and trade partnerships and align with the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

The meeting focused on a number of dossiers pertinent to bilateral cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of boosting joint investments and expediting the launch of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, which will serve as a comprehensive framework for developing relations at all levels. They also agreed to launch more partnerships in industrial integration, localizing technological industries, transportation, new and renewable energy, and urban development.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern. They reviewed Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with various parties.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for Saudi initiatives regarding the Palestinian issue, most recently the outcomes of the "Two-State Solution" conference. In this context, both leaders emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, and reiterated their rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their land or to reimpose Israeli military occupation over Gaza. They also emphasized the need to halt Israeli practices against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

The two leaders affirmed their determination to continue joint coordination and consultation, particularly in light of the rapid developments in the Middle East. They also stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the region's countries and preserving their territorial integrity and the safety of their national institutions.