Rwanda: Kirehe's RWF 2.7bn Gymnasium to Be Complete By Mid-September

The Kirehe Open Tournament will mark the unveiling of the renovated district gymnasium, whose facelift is set to be complete by September 15, according to district Mayor Bruno Rangira.

The volleyball tournament, last held in 2023 and won by Police (men) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (women), is set to inaugurate the new facility which is expected to cost Rwf 2.7 billion.

The gymnasium is located in Kirehe District on the site of the former Kirehe Stadium in Nyakarambi.

Rangira said that the gymnasium comes to life at the time Kirehe Volleyball Club is preparing for a sensational return to the national volleyball league starting with the 2025/26 season.

"As we look forward to our club's return to the league, the ongoing discussions with the volleyball governing body (FRVB) and our stakeholders are paving the way for the Kirehe Open to officially unveil the gymnasium," he told Times Sport.

Works on Kirehe Gymnasium were initially expected to be finalized in June. However, Rangira explained that construction activities were halted following a tragic accident on-site that claimed the lives of two workers.

"The completion was delayed due to challenges in mastering the facility's roof, but also because we had to pay close attention to every detail to ensure the building's safety," he said.

The new Kirehe gymnasium will have a seating capacity of 1,200 spectators. It is designed to comfortably host indoor volleyball and basketball matches, as well as an outdoor handball playground.

Following the completion of the gymnasium, a second phase will begin soon after the official opening, focusing on the construction of mini football and tennis courts, Rangira said.