Rwanda: Kirehe's RWF 2.7bn Gymnasium to Be Complete By Mid-September

21 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

The Kirehe Open Tournament will mark the unveiling of the renovated district gymnasium, whose facelift is set to be complete by September 15, according to district Mayor Bruno Rangira.

The volleyball tournament, last held in 2023 and won by Police (men) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (women), is set to inaugurate the new facility which is expected to cost Rwf 2.7 billion.

The gymnasium is located in Kirehe District on the site of the former Kirehe Stadium in Nyakarambi.

Rangira said that the gymnasium comes to life at the time Kirehe Volleyball Club is preparing for a sensational return to the national volleyball league starting with the 2025/26 season.

"As we look forward to our club's return to the league, the ongoing discussions with the volleyball governing body (FRVB) and our stakeholders are paving the way for the Kirehe Open to officially unveil the gymnasium," he told Times Sport.

Also read: Volleyball governing body to elect new committee on September 20

Works on Kirehe Gymnasium were initially expected to be finalized in June. However, Rangira explained that construction activities were halted following a tragic accident on-site that claimed the lives of two workers.

"The completion was delayed due to challenges in mastering the facility's roof, but also because we had to pay close attention to every detail to ensure the building's safety," he said.

The new Kirehe gymnasium will have a seating capacity of 1,200 spectators. It is designed to comfortably host indoor volleyball and basketball matches, as well as an outdoor handball playground.

Following the completion of the gymnasium, a second phase will begin soon after the official opening, focusing on the construction of mini football and tennis courts, Rangira said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.