Rwanda: Balancing Speed and Security - Safeguarding Rwanda's Digital Transformation

Like many Rwandans who lived through the pre-digitisation era, I still recall how a simple service request could turn into a marathon of long queues, stacks of paperwork, and countless "come back tomorrow" responses.

Getting something as basic as a birth certificate often meant moving from the village (umudugudu) office to the district (akarere), leaving citizens exhausted, frustrated, and wishing for a simpler way.

Thankfully, visionary leadership transformed this reality. Within just a few years, unnecessary physical visits were eliminated. Today, applying for a passport through Irembo takes minutes, and the process--application, payment, and fingerprinting--is so seamless that passport collection feels almost predictable. It is efficient, dignified, and a true testament to Rwanda's digital progress.

Our success in digital financial inclusion tells a similar story. A friend working in a neighbouring country once described carrying bundles of cash in plastic bags for everyday transactions--an experience that today's Rwandan Gen Z can hardly imagine. For that, we have our strong governance and digital-first approach to thank.

But here lies the paradox: the same digital agility that freed us from queues and cash has created new vulnerabilities. Having lived through both eras, I've developed what you might call a protective instinct about our digital progress.

When you've experienced the inefficiency of the past and the efficiency of the present, you understand exactly what's at stake if these systems fail.

Across Rwanda and the continent, organisations embracing digital transformation--whether through e-government platforms, mobile financial services, or cloud-based telecom solutions--face a growing challenge: how to move fast without losing control.

Without proper governance, rapid growth risks exposing institutions to cyberattacks, operational disruptions, and compliance failures.

The recurring dilemma is clear: how do we embed strong controls without slowing down innovation? My professional experience auditing financial technology systems and infrastructure projects across banks, government agencies, and telecoms has shown me both extremes.

Too many controls stifle creativity; too few create strategic and reputational risks. The real answer lies in balance.

Controls must be flexible and tailored to the specific digital project. For instance, digital lending platforms like MoKash and core banking systems need fraud checks and secure authentication from the ground up.

By contrast, collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams or Slack require lighter governance, focusing more on access and data classification. A risk-based approach--aligning controls with real business risks rather than regulatory checklists--delivers better outcomes for both security and efficiency.

Breaking silos between business, IT, and control functions is equally important. Governance must evolve alongside the technologies it is meant to guide. In agile environments, rigid, top-down models no longer work. Control professionals must actively collaborate within project teams, not act as afterthoughts. I've seen this integrated model lead to faster product rollouts, fewer issues after deployment, and stronger relationships with regulators.

Equally vital is building a culture of digital accountability. Controls work best when they are understood and embraced, not feared. Leading IT risk awareness campaigns and user training has taught me that informed employees form a stronger line of defence than any firewall.

Organisations should continually invest in education and encourage staff to raise digital risk concerns through open feedback loops.

Technology controls are not obstacles--they are enablers when applied wisely. In today's digital economy, where trust underpins every transaction, successful organisations will be those that treat controls as partners in innovation.

My journey in IT and audit has reaffirmed this truth: with the right mindset, it is possible to build securely, innovate boldly, and lead responsibly.

As Rwanda continues to expand its digital ecosystem, these principles must guide every new platform, mobile service, and technological leap forward.

The writer is an IT audit and iInformation security expert.