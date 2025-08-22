Rwanda: Hospitality Operations Without Licence? No!

21 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has intensified nationwide inspections of hospitality establishments to ensure compliance with regulations designed to enhance efficiency and service delivery across the sector.

In particular, RDB is emphasizing the requirement for all hospitality facilities, including hotels, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, as well as venues hosting conferences, weddings, and other events, to hold a valid Tourism Operating License.

This license serves as official authorisation for entities to operate within the hospitality and tourism industry. This licensing process goes far beyond paperwork, it keeps these businesses in check.

To obtain a Tourism Operating License, businesses must not only secure a valid occupational permit and trading license, but also demonstrate compliance with a wide range of requirements. These cover infrastructure, safety, staffing, insurance, internet connectivity, association membership, and child protection measures.

Practically, this means establishments must provide proper drainage and sewage systems, adequate handwashing stations and washrooms, reliable waste management, and a consistent supply of clean water and communication facilities.

Equally important are safety and operational standards: security systems, fire safety equipment, electrical safety certification, medical examination records for staff, and strong internet connectivity. Management teams and departmental heads are also expected to present proof of professional qualifications.

These standards are not optional. Hospitality businesses serve both citizens and international visitors, and Rwanda's ambition to position itself as a premier tourism destination demands excellence in service delivery and reliability at every level.

Recent revelations, such as the case of Château Le Marara, a hotel that made headlines for all the wrong reasons, serve as a stark reminder that poor service delivery is unacceptable. At a high-profile wedding, hundreds of guests were subjected to substandard conditions, while the proprietors failed to take responsibility for their shortcomings.

An RDB investigation revealed that Château Le Marara had been operating without a Tourism Operating License. Beyond the reputational damage suffered by the establishment, the very notion that a facility capable of hosting hundreds, if not thousands, of people could operate without proper authorization is deeply concerning.

There are likely other establishments operating without a license, as well as many more that fail to uphold the very standards the licensing system is designed to enforce.

Authorities must step up to enforce compliance proactively, rather than waiting until service delivery failures come to light.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.