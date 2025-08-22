Rwanda: A Premium Pinnacle Point Where the Sun Sets and Kigali Basks in Glorious Colour

It was a regular Wednesday afternoon, and I was working on a story about a pop star's drama when I got a call with an unexpected suggestion. I had the chance to visit what might be the most exclusive hotel and Members Club in Kigali, a property tucked away in the hills and reserved for those with refined taste. Naturally, I said yes.

Also read: Our hospitality sector must match growth with service excellence

To get there, we drove up Rebero Hill in Kicukiro District, specifically in Kigarama. Once past the gates, after a quick check of the booking list, we were greeted by a striking statue. Its arms are lifted mid-motion, as if dancing to traditional Rwandan rhythms, with water flowing over its sculpted palms.

The visit was arranged through a client of the publication, an investor in Kigali's upcoming cable car network. The place offers an unbroken view of the 'valley' where the urban cable car lines will eventually run.

As Rwanda's profile continues to rise as a top tourist destination, places like The Pinnacle Kigali add a compelling reason why tourists ought to linger in Kigali a little bit more before hurrying off to meet the gorillas in the north or to Nyungwe in the south or to the savanna park of Akagera for the Big Five. The façade of the hotel is imposing and steady with might. A sharp contrast to the softness and elegance one finds inside.

We started with a tour. Of course, it still felt surreal knowing that NBA legend Ray Allen had just celebrated his 50th birthday here the previous week. It made sense, though. The property, built atop the Rebero hill, on 3.2 acres, has the scale and serenity fitting of a world-class athlete. With three levels and a total surface area of 8,500 square meters, the facility was originally envisioned as a family retreat.

Also read: Rwanda's tourism eyes over $700m in 2025

That vision shifted during the global pandemic-induced lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. When the world paused, the dream expanded.

From exquisite dining experience to lush poolside spaces

The Pinnacle's roots are planted in the firm belief that anything built on this land must uphold the sacred task of embracing one another, the familial way. Today, guests, no matter where in Rwanda or the world they hail from, get to experience the hotel's original mandate - a warm welcome, a luxurious retreat, and a heaping serving of African hospitality, the Rwandan way.

Whether guests intend to stay, play, or rest at this boutique hotel, there is something for everyone, of any age. From rooms with home-grown themes that allow occupants to feel the vibe of the city, to outdoor sports facilities, including an infinity pool, basketball and tennis courts and a bowling alley. And from restaurants that offer exquisite dining experience and open cuisine snacking areas to sports bars and lush poolside outdoor spaces for exclusive corporate or private events, etc.

The facility is built to accommodate large or small teams, with varied dining possibilities - Asian Fusion, Mediterranean, or oven-baked Pizza.

Not to mention dedicated lounges to imbibe and celebrate the decadence of whiskey, wine, and Champagne.

Walking through The Pinnacle's wide rooms and high ceilings, one can't help but recall the adage 'spoilt for choice'.

A space where leisure meets sustainability

As we followed along on our guided tour, it was getting increasingly hard to keep our mouths closed from awe, not because of the sheer opulence on display, but the great consideration it must have taken to put this entire project together. This is a building and brand that's been made to last. Wellness and sustainability thread through the hotel's layers, from guest to literal brick and mortar. Where the guests have facilities and services to enable their ability to rest and renew uninterrupted like the sauna, steam room, and salon, efforts like a renewable water and filtration system, solar-powered heating, and electric vehicles ensure that The Pinnacle Kigali embraces green practices in the age of climate change. Indeed, a tour around the facility reveals a space where leisure meets sustainability.

But the real peak of my visit came when I sat down with one of the hotel's owners, Sheila Kyarisiima. I had too much to ask, from the choice of Rebero to bringing such a high-end exclusive facility, the likes of which we only associated with countryside destinations like the Volcanoes and Nyungwe, to the capital Kigali.

A Harvard and Brown University graduate, and Founder and Chairperson of The Pinnacle Kigali, she spoke with clarity about her mission.

For her, The Pinnacle is more than a luxury hotel and Members Club. It's a destination that adds to the ever-expanding investments in the country's luxury tourism and to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) space.

"Rwanda has invested in ultra-luxury and is increasingly the East-African destination of choice for meetings and entertainment," she said, adding, "we view ourselves as a first mover in ultra-luxury within Kigali, but an extension of the offerings already in existence close to places like the Volcanoes National Park."

Yet, when they launched, some in the public expressed concern about the positioning. "There were questions about the existence of the market at that price point," she added. "There's definitely a global audience, and the local audience is growing. Luxury, while synonymous with a hefty price tag, has been dominated by foreign brands for far too long. Our existence, alongside many other Rwandan brands that have made it on the world stage, is a testament that luxury can take on many faces, including one that is homegrown with excellence. We are proud to be a place created by Rwandans for citizens and foreign guests alike."

As we talked, her vision began to make sense to me. "This is a passion project, and the experience we've created is exquisite. You are not just paying for a product," she said. "This is African hospitality at its most excellent expression."

Her words stayed with me. "We want people to retreat, relax, and renew - then carry the feeling of inspiration as they return to the mundane. A renewed version of themselves."

A moment of reflection from a place of historical significance

It's a powerful idea. A staycation in the heart of Kigali that offers what truly feels like a vacation away from home. A place built just three decades after the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, which feels like and adds to the ever-growing catalogue of the 'small miracle' that speak to a nation's rebirth. Based in a continent often weighed down by insecurity, corruption and broken leadership, The Pinnacle represents what's possible when governance is on the right trajectory - yes, even in Africa.

This hill is a place of historical significance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Slightly more than thirty-one years ago, Rebero was the site of fierce fighting between the RPA liberation force against the genocidal FAR as the two sides battled for control of the city. A place of refuge where RPA soldiers would offer protection to survivors freshly rescued from deferent parts of the city, before escorting them to safer zones north of the capital.

Today, this same place that gave RPA commanders a vantage point, overlooking the city on the one side and Bugesera on the other during the war, offers visitors a starkly different kind of outlook, a panoramic view of what this country has since become.

"Few places can offer this kind of refreshing and breathtaking view of our city," Kyarisiima noted.

A city illuminated by vibrant colour

As I stood at the rooftop overlooking a wide view of the city, I watched as the sun beautifully faded into the horizon. The night fell on the capital, with the iconic Kigali Convention Centre, BK Arena and Amahoro National Stadium all coming alive, their facades proudly illuminating the iconic blue-yellow-and-green national flag colours. The whole city turned bright, offering a stunning aerial view of its rolling hills, a truly splendid glory of vibrant colour and grace.

I couldn't help but found myself reflecting on Rwanda's onerous journey of liberation and nation-building, one that's most importantly inspired and championed by Rwandans themselves.

To witness bold homegrown projects like The Pinnacle that ooze excellence, effectively adding to this still-unfolding-story, does not only speak to how far we've come as a people but, even more importantly, to the confidence Rwandans have in the future they are weaving together, band by band - through generations.