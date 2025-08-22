Namibia: Super 10 Goes On a Break

The Khomas Netball League, better known as the Khomas Super 10, will this weekend go on break, with Golden Girls firmly at the top of the standings.

According to league coordinator Dimitri Bittler, after back-to-back weekends of play, the league will pause to make way for the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League (NNPL), which is set to resume this weekend in Oshakati. "There won't be any games this weekend because, as per our calendar, when the Premier League games are held, we take a weekend off," he explained.

Bittler added that the break comes at a crucial time in the season. "The league is approaching the end, and these are crucial times. We do not want players to suffer from fatigue; hence this will be the best time for them to recover and reflect," he said.

Heading into the break, Golden Girls remain log leaders with 39 points from 14 matches, having won 13 and lost only once, against second-placed Namibia Correctional Service (NCS). Golden Girls head coach Jacy Ortman expressed confidence that her side will maintain their lead despite the recent setback.

"We have cemented our position as log leaders this season. With the points we have, I don't think there is a team that can catch us. It was a tightly contested match that we shouldn't have lost it just wasn't our day. But going forward, we will ensure we maximise our chances," she said.

In second place, NCS have 36 points from 13 matches, winning 12 and losing just once. With a game in hand, they could potentially close the gap if they secure victories in their next outings. Shandumbala-based Tigers occupy third spot with 21 points from 13 matches, having won seven and lost six. At the bottom of the table, Afrocat Lions sit last with just four points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Golden Girls also top the standings with 33 points from 11 matches, while in the Second Division, Tura Magic lead the pack with 21 points.