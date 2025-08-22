Namibia: Personality of the Week - Victor Shares Netball Journey

21 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The whistle blows, the court goes quiet for a moment, then the action begins and passes fly, players move fast, and all eyes are on the ball. That's netball, fast, exciting, and all about teamwork and discipline.

For 19-year-old Godlove Victor, netball is more than just a sport. It's something that changed her life and gave her a reason to keep pushing forward.

Victor started playing netball in 2019 when she was a learner at Kleine Kuppe Private School in Windhoek. Back then, she played as a goalkeeper, a position focused on defending the goal.

When she moved to Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School in Ongwediva, she started improving and learning more about the game. With time and hard work, she moved to a new position. Today, she plays as a goal attack and goal shooter for Extreme Eagles Netball Club in Ongwediva.

"I still remember the first time I held a net ball; I was nervous and didn't know what to do, but once I stepped on the court, I felt happy. I knew I was starting something new," she said.

Like many athletes, her journey wasn't always easy. "At the beginning, people said negative things about me because I was new. But I didn't let that stop me. I stayed focused on my dream," she said.

She added that, she would not have made it this far without the support of her mother, Johanna Wahengo.

"She bought me my first pair of netball shoes and always believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. I also want to thank my coaches, coach Nambahu Fanuel Gabriel, coach Thaimie Sheelongo, coach Vijanda Kamberipa and everyone who has helped me along the way," she said.

Joining Extreme Eagles was a big step in her career. The club level is more competitive, and it pushes players to be better.

"Playing netball in primary and high school was fun, but joining a club has been even more exciting. Netball is the one thing that makes life after school exciting for me," she added.

In conclusion, she urged those who want to get into netball to do so and not be scared. "You might feel nervous in the beginning, but if you love the game and work hard, you can achieve great things," she said.

