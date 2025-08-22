Botswana: Young African to Play in Botswana ... Due to Stadium Compliance Issues

21 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Young African Football Club has confirmed that their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Royal Leopards FC of Eswatini will take place at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 15h00.

Club owner Maleagi Ngarizemo explained that although the club had worked diligently to host the critical first-leg match on home soil, the lack of a CAF-compliant stadium meeting Level 2 requirements forced them to look beyond Namibia's borders.

"Our initial and sincere intent was to play this important fixture within Namibia. However, none of the local stadiums currently meet the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Level 2 stadium requirements, which are mandatory for hosting matches at this stage of the competition."

He further elaborated on the administrative hurdles involved, noting that CAF imposed a strict deadline, 19 September for finalising and confirming match venues. After extensive outreach, only the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) responded with official approval within the designated timeframe.

"We are deeply grateful to the BNSC for their prompt and professional cooperation. Their support has made it possible for us to remain in the competition and host this vital fixture, even if it is away from our home fans," Ngarizemo said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience to supporters, Ngarizemo assured that the club is working around the clock to provide travel information and logistical updates through official communication platforms. He encouraged fans to stay connected and show their support from wherever they are.

"While we understand the change in venue may disrupt plans for some of our passionate fans, we are committed to sharing all necessary travel details and updates as soon as they become available," he said. "Our supporters are the heartbeat of this club. Your loyalty and spirit remain our greatest motivation."

After the match in Botswana, the team will immediately travel to Mbabane, Eswatini, to play the return leg of the fixture at Royal Leopards FC's home ground.

"This back-to-back showdown against the same opponent, in different countries, presents a unique challenge for the squad," Ngarizemo added. "But the team is well-prepared, focused, and determined to make the most of this opportunity."

Ngarizemo concluded with a call for unity and encouragement: "We urge all our fans to rally behind the team, even from afar. Your unwavering support is like having an extra player on the field. Thank you for standing with us through the complexities of continental football. We will continue to fight with pride and purpose."

