Namibia: Namport, Pindulo Launch First-Ever 7-a-Side Tourney

Namport, in partnership with Pindulo Logistics, officially launched the inaugural Namport 7-A-Side Corporate Soccer Tournament yesterday at the Walvis Bay Municipality Civic Centre.

The historic launch event, attended by key stakeholders, partners and members of the media, featured the official draw of fixtures and set the tone for what promises to be an exciting month-long tournament.

A total of 33 companies have registered teams, demonstrating strong corporate enthusiasm and community support for this first-of-its-kind initiative. Matches will officially kick off on Friday, with games played every Friday and Saturday over the next month.

Delivering the keynote address, Elias Mwenyo, Executive: Commercial at Namport, emphasised that the tournament is about more than soccer.

"Wellness interventions of this nature should no longer be seen as voluntary acts, but an essential part of sustainable business operations," he said. "At Namport, we believe economic growth is only sustainable when communities are healthy, resilient, and empowered. Through this initiative, we aim to promote wellness, foster teamwork, and strengthen community ties while creating economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs and SMEs," he said. Mwenyo highlighted the tournament's alignment with Namport's Corporate Social Investment agenda, particularly its Community Health and Wellbeing pillar. He further reaffirmed Namport's broader commitment through the Namport Social Investment Fund, which has invested more than N$78 million across Namibia's 14 regions.

As part of the tournament's theme, "Score Goals for a Greater Cause", Namport announced that the winning team will receive N$15 000, a floating trophy, and medals, along with an additional N$10 000 donation to be spent on the needs of a charity of their choice. The second- and third-place teams will receive N$7 000 and N$4 000 respectively, equally with medals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Co-sponsor Pindulo Logistics expressed its pride in joining Namport to deliver this historic initiative. Speaking at the launch, Tautinge Festus, Business Development Director at Pindulo Namibia, captured the spirit of the partnership:

"At Pindulo, we move cargo every day, but with this tournament, we are moving something even more special: community spirit. Soccer, like logistics, is all about teamwork, timing, and coordination. Whether delivering cargo or scoring goals, success requires working as one unit." Festus also injected a friendly dose of competitiveness, cautioning rival teams to bring their best game:

"The name Pindulo means 'solutions finder.' While we're renowned for finding logistics solutions, we're just as skilled at finding solutions for defending our goal and scoring against yours. So, to our future opponents: bring your A-game, because you'll need it."

The Namport 7-A-Side Corporate Soccer Tournament brings together companies across diverse sectors.