Namibia: NTB Banks On Cultural Tourism

Oniipa — A group of Namibians is traversing the length and breadth of the country. Their mission is to help tell the Namibian story better.

At the centre of the initiative is the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB).

The group consists of journalists and social media influencers.

They are on a cultural tour which stretches from the northern to the southern regions. The tour allows storytellers to experience Namibia's culture, traditions and heritage first-hand and share it with both domestic and international audiences.

The journey will take the group through some of the country's most unique cultural landmarks and historic sites.

NTB hopes to highlight the country's rich cultural heritage and diversity through the initiative.

The institution has set its sights on cultural tourism as one of the key drivers to boost the country's tourism sector and ensure that more Namibians benefit directly from it.

Kicking off the initiative, the travelling party this week took in the scenery, cultures and traditions of northern Namibia - from game drives in the Etosha National Park to cultural excursions at Ongula Homestead Lodge.

The group also had the opportunity to experience history and living traditions.

At Ongula, they were introduced to the Aawambo way of life, including food, music and entertainment, while also engaging with regional leaders and custodians of heritage, such as Queen Mwadinomho.

Other highlights included visits to Eenhana shrine, the Nakambale Rest Camp and the Ondonga Traditional Authority, where the group will learn about the traditions and governance systems of Aandonga.

The itinerary extended to Omandongo, the royal burial site of Ondonga kings, including the legendary King Nehale, who resisted German colonial forces in 1904.

The group is expected to visit Lake Oshikoto and the site of the famous Tsumeb meteorite.

NTB CEO Sebulon Chicalu said such initiatives aim to shift the narrative of tourism beyond landscapes and wildlife to include the daily lives of Namibians.

"Tourism in Namibia should not only be about the dunes, wildlife and scenery. Storytelling, food, culture and heritage must be part of what visitors experience when they come here. That way, tourism benefits will reach the people," he said.

Chicalu added that Namibia has not yet capitalised fully on its cultural assets.

He said Namibians do not earn much from cultural services, despite culture, traditional food, as well as history and storytelling being one of the country's greatest treasures.

"This is what we should be packaging and offering to the world," he said.

Chicalu said Namibia attracted just under 864 000 international visitors in 2023, but NTB is targeting 1.8 million by 2030.

Tourism's contribution to the gross domestic product, valued at N$14.3 billion in 2022, is projected to rise to N$18.5 billion over the same period.

Chicalu said both international and domestic tourism must be nurtured equally to sustain growth.

"We want Namibians to understand the value of tourism and how they can participate in this economy. Culture must form part of our tourism offering so that communities benefit directly," he remarked.