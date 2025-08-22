Africa: Ngurare Pitches Blue Economy As Africa's Future

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare, has urged African nations to embrace the blue economy as a central pillar of sustainable growth, food security, and regional integration, saying the continent's future prosperity depends on how well it manages its oceans and waterways.

Ngurare was speaking at a high-level thematic side event during the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan.

African and Japanese leaders gathered under the theme "Building Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive Food Systems and Local Economies in Africa Anchored in Sustainable Blue Economies and Agriculture."

The event was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Kenyan president William Ruto, Cabo Verde's Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Economy Soares Sambu, and Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Matsumoto Hisashi.

In his address, Ngurare said Namibia sees the ocean not just as a source of food and minerals but as a gateway to broader economic transformation.

"For a coastal State like Namibia, the blue economy offers hope not only for our people, but also for our neighbours who, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, are now sea-linked," he said.

The PM added. "The challenges of connectivity between and among African countries cannot be ignored, as it speaks in turn to cross-border trade challenges."

He said sustainable use of ocean resources can help Africa create jobs, drive industrialisation, and build resilience against climate change, while ensuring that marine ecosystems are protected for future generations. Namibia recently launched its Sixth National Development Plan, which places the blue economy at the heart of national growth strategies.

According to Ngurare, Namibia's approach includes fisheries, aquaculture, shipping and logistics, mining, water and sanitation, as well as coastal tourism.

The PM also drew attention to Africa's ongoing food security crisis. Despite the continent's abundant arable land, millions of families remain vulnerable to hunger due to prolonged droughts, floods, and

He said the solution lies in greater investment in agriculture, including technology-driven approaches. Ngurare called for technology transfer from Japan and other partners to Africa, to enable innovations in climate-resilient farming, smart agriculture, and agro-processing.

A major theme of Ngurare's speech was connectivity. He noted that while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a historic opportunity for economic integration, its success will depend on investments in transport and port infrastructure.

He highlighted Namibia's role as a logistics hub in Southern Africa, saying its ports could serve as vital gateways for landlocked neighbours if regional transport corridors are expanded.

Echoing the vision of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Ngurare repeated Namibia's demand for value addition before Africa exports its resources.

He argued that Africa must stop being a supplier of unprocessed resources and instead invest in industries that create jobs and wealth locally.

Ngurare envisioned every African village having at least one economic activity that raises living standards, alongside modern facilities like technological hubs, science labs, libraries, and community gardens.

The event highlighted Japan's commitment to supporting Africa's food systems and economies. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba praised Africa's potential in agriculture and innovation, while expressing readiness to deepen partnerships.

Other African leaders, including Ruto, also echoed the importance of resilience, innovation, and collaboration in shaping Africa's future.

The dialogue reflected TICAD's long-standing role as a bridge between Africa and Japan. Since its launch in 1993, TICAD has served as a platform for development cooperation, focusing on African ownership and international partnership.