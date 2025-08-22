Namibia: Judges' Training Kicks Off

To address the critical shortage of judges in the High Court, the Office of the Judiciary yesterday launched the Aspirant Judges Training Programme in the capital.

The programme will run for two weeks - from 20 August to 2 September 2025.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Chief Justice Petrus Damaseb, Chief Justice Peter Shivute said the training programme is a practical expression of forward-looking judicial leadership.

It recognises a critical shortage of judges in the High Court.

"The retirement of experienced judges, combined with an ever-increasing caseload, has placed heavy demands on the Bench," he said.

Hence, the programme is designed to recruit suitably qualified judges for the High Court, particularly in the civil stream.

This is because many potential candidates have had limited exposure to High Court civil practice and procedure.

Shivute revealed that over the next two weeks, candidates will be immersed in an intensive legal training experience aimed at equipping and empowering them for the responsibilities associated with service on the High Court bench.

"The programme will focus primarily on deepening their knowledge of High Court practice and procedure, enhancing their legal analysis and strengthening their mastery of the substantive and procedural law applied in the High Court," he stated.

It will further provide insight into the practical realities, demands and expectations of judicial service at that level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shivute stated that the role of a judge is a demanding and weighty responsibility, which requires the capacity to operate under constant scrutiny.

Furthermore, it demands that matters be decided impartially and without fear or favour, and to uphold the highest standards of integrity, impartiality and independence.

Despite rulings having far reaching consequences, Shivute said that it is "one of the most rewarding forms of public service - one that offers the privilege of making a lasting difference in people's lives and in the administration of justice".

He applauded judicial leaders, particularly Supreme and High Court judges, who took the call to train the candidates.

He stated that the deliberate responsibility to build and empower the next generation of judicial officers is an effort that will drive legal reforms, ensuring that capable, well-prepared individuals are ready to sustain and advance those reforms.

Shivute urged the candidates to seize the opportunity, stating they are in a privileged position, as their trainers are seasoned judges with first-hand practical experience, some of whom are themselves products of this very programme.

"The knowledge they will share with you is not just theoretical. It is rooted in the realities of the courtroom," he advised.