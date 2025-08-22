Namibia: Agribank Puts Witvlei Abattoir On Sale

Agribank has commenced with the process of selling the once thriving Witvlei abattoir, with the tender for the multi-processing abattoir, adjacent properties and various erven located at Witvlei already advertised.

The State-owned bank has placed the abattoir and adjacent properties on sale for a reserve price of about N$52 million and announced that it will only accept offers in full payment, as no instalments from the highest bidder will be accepted.

"Agribank hereby invites and grants all interested parties an opportunity to purchase the Witvlei abattoir and related properties. Only verifiable Namibian bank guarantees shall be accepted. Or irrevocable foreign bank guarantees issued to our local banker in our favour, shall only be accepted after verification by our local banker on the validity of the guarantee.

"A bank guarantee hedging/withdrawal penalty shall be N$1 million. This invitation is open on a non-exclusive basis, and the closing date is 02 September 2025 at 11h00," the bank advertised on its website.

For almost 10 years, between 2006 and 2015, the abattoir, which was once the pride and beacon of Witlvei, employed over 200 workers at the small settlement, which falls under the Okorukambe constituency and enjoys village status.

In fact, it was the biggest employer at Witlvlei over years, taking in as many as 250 permanent and seasonal workers depending on peak seasons and overall throughput.

However, the situation at the settlement changed when the abattoir, which was operated by Witvlei Meat, had to close shop due to the severe reduction in the company's Norwegian beef quota - which led to the wholesale retrenchment of the over 200 workers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company's woes started early in 2014 when a 2010 Cabinet decision to split the beef export quota to the lucrative Norwegian market on a 50:50 basis between Meatco and Witvlei Meat was reversed, and resulted in Witvlei Meat being awarded only 300 metric tonnes of export beef, while Brukarros Meat Processors (BMP) was given 100 metric tonnes and Meatco took the bulk of the annual 1 600 metric tonnes.

Agribank had since 2006 leased the property to Witvlei Meat for around N$250 000 per month until the agreement lapsed in 2015 after the lessee was alleged to have breached an agreement to buy the property for N$15 million.

A protracted legal tussle ensued between the two parties, which resulted in the closure of the abattoir through a court order, and the subsequent retrenchment of more than 200 workers.