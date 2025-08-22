Namibia: Nekundi - Let's Boost Domestic Manufacturing ...Directs All Ministries to Buy Local Where Possible

Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi yesterday called on all government ministries to stop buying foreign goods when the same products are available in Namibia.

Speaking during a morning visit to Dinapama Manufacturing and Supplies, the minister said it is now a government directive that all ministries purchase locally made goods from government stores where available and applicable.

The minister said the only exception is when specific items are not in stock, but even then, an official letter must be issued to confirm this.

"If we have goods in Namibia, it is mandatory to buy them here. Only when something is not produced in the country can we look elsewhere," he said.

Nekundi warned that buying imported goods when local options are available is a serious offence.

"This is not just a suggestion. If you break this directive, you could face disciplinary action or even dismissal. It's not a threat - it's a serious matter," he stated Nekundi added that all ministries have been instructed to submit lists of products they usually consume so that government stores can ensure they are stocked locally.

"We have asked ministries to tell us what they need so we can make sure those products are available from local suppliers," he said.

He confirmed that ministries must check with government stores first before making any outside purchases.

The minister elaborated that it makes no sense to ask Namibians to trust politicians with their votes while the same politicians do not trust locally made products.

"We go to 120 constituencies asking people to vote for us. But we don't trust what they make. It doesn't add up. If we want their trust, we must also support their businesses," Nekundi stated.

He said all major procurement documents will now be required to include proof that products are locally made.

"No more loopholes. If it's made in Namibia, we must buy it. That proof must be clear in every big tender," he added.

The minister warned against fake claims of local products, where people buy foreign goods and simply repackage them.

"Local supply doesn't mean taking something out of a box and putting it in plastic. That's not value addition. A locally-made product must show some real production or that manufacturing was done in Namibia," Nekundi elaborated.

He said this new policy is not only about supporting business but creating jobs, growing the economy and empowering Namibians.

"When we buy local, we support our own people, create jobs, add value and build our economy," he remarked.

Dinapama Manufacturing and Supplies managing director David Namalenga said they are ready to work with government to supply their needs.

"Dinapama is a willing company, and we can handle the pressure that comes our way," he said.

He added that, for the past years, Dinapama has empowered small and medium businesses in Namibia. Dinapama Manufacturing and Supplies is a 100% Namibian custom garment manufacturer, founded in 2009 and started with operations in 2010.

They have a staff compliment of about 387, of which 90% are women, with a potential to double when the market allows.

Their target audience is corporate companies, public service, non-governmental organisations and schools locally and internationally.