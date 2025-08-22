Namibia: Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Wins Best Life Insurance Company Again

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has again lifted the Namibian flag high on the African stage by being named Best Life Insurance Company of the Year for the second consecutive year at the Momentum Africa Awards.

With an extraordinary total of 24 wins out of 41 awards across Africa, Namibia not only participated but also led with distinction.

"This achievement is not only a triumph for our business, but a victory for every Namibian who entrusts us with their future. It is their dreams, resilience and belief in us that drive our success. This recognition reflects the collective strength of Namibian excellence. From Windhoek to every corner of our country, advisers, managers and leaders continue to deliver world-class financial solutions that place clients at the centre," stated Charnel-Ann Heyn, Momentum marketing specialist. At the award ceremony, Namibia was recognised as Best Life Company under the leadership of CEO Sakaria Nghikembua.

Ingah Ekandjo was named Best Head of Retail Distribution for Life Insurance.

PG Louw received the award for Regional Sales Manager in the Metropolitan category.

Sales Manager awards were presented to Denias Shituwa Hangula, Benecky Ndilimeke Ndapandula Penda, Simeon Hilongwa, Kaija Karolina Auala, Lemisia Ndahambelela Uushiku and Devin Jansen.

In the Financial Adviser category, Ndinelago Olivia Shituna represented Momentum.

At the same time, Metropolitan celebrated the achievements of Hendrick Shifengula, Elizabeth Taati Nakale, Kornelius Tangeni Namboga, Betty Ndjiva, Maria Amutenya, Patrick Penasha Petrus, Simon Kinda Nangolo, Martin Mekondjo Shilongo, Ruusa Ndewenda Emvula, Helvi Magano Carlo Elago, Mateus Shikongo, Victoria Ndemupelila Hailulu and Emilia Taleingenawa Nakale. Luandro Steyn represented Momentum as the winning Broker Consultant.

Each of these wins represents lives touched and dreams protected - from families planning for tomorrow to businesses securing their future.

At the forefront of this achievement is Nghikembua, whose vision and passion continue to inspire the entire organisation. "This recognition belongs to the entire Momentum Metropolitan Namibia family. For two consecutive years, we have demonstrated that Namibia is not only a leader locally but also a driving force across the continent. Our advisers, managers, support teams and executive members live our purpose every day to build and protect our clients' financial dreams. This award is proof that when every part of the business works together with passion and commitment to serving clients, excellence naturally follows," Nghikembua stated.

Namibia contributed nearly 60% of all Momentum Africa wins this year. "Momentum Metropolitan Namibia's consecutive recognition as the Best Life Insurance Company in Momentum Africa is more than a corporate victory. It is a proud Namibian achievement and a celebration of what we can accomplish together when we place our clients at the centre, lead with vision and serve with our hearts," Heyn stated.