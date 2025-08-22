Namibia: Building Legacy, Shaping Tomorrow - Reflections On 35 Years of Wernhil

opinion

As I reflect on Wernhil Park's remarkable 35-year journey, I am deeply moved by the vision and courage of my grandfather, Werner List, whose faith in Namibia's future created something far greater than a shopping centre. When he and my grandmother Hildegard (hence the name Wernhil) made the bold decision to invest in what is today one of Namibia's premier retail destinations and the oldest regional mall in Namibia, they were laying the foundation for a legacy that would pulse with the heartbeat of our city and our nation.

The year 1990 marked Namibia's independence but also the birth of Wernhil, a symbolic merging that speaks to the profound connection between O&L's vision and our country's destiny. At a time when political uncertainty cast shadows over business decisions, my grandfather chose to believe in Namibia's potential. That act of faith, that willingness to invest when others hesitated, exemplified the spirit that continues to drive O&L today - we are proudly Namibian and our commitment to this country runs deeper than profit margins.

The start of Wernhil emerged from the City of Windhoek's ambitious central business district (CBD) master plan, which envisioned Post Street Mall as a vibrant pedestrian throughfare leading to a retail magnet along Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue. When O&L seized this opportunity, we saw this as a way to actively participate in the architectural transformation of Windhoek's heart. We were already considering building Wernhil simply because our Model Super Store on Independence Avenue had outgrown its space and we needed larger premises.

When the municipality's CBD master plan was unveiled, it aligned perfectly with our vision. We saw a remarkable convergence of municipal ambition and business necessity that allowed us to create something exceptional: Namibia's first true one-stop shopping destination while actively participating in the architectural transformation of Windhoek's central business district. What began as a practical idea - housing 54 shops in an 18,000 square metre complex - has evolved into something extraordinary. Today, Wernhil spans over 54,000 square metres with more than 100 retail outlets, welcoming 1.1 million shoppers monthly.

This transformation didn't happen by accident. The vision of growth has always been there. From the beginning, our architects built foundations capable of supporting additional levels, pillars engineered to carry the weight of future dreams and infrastructure designed for growth that hadn't yet been imagined. This forward-thinking approach reflects O&L's core philosophy: we build for generations to come.

The secret to Wernhil's enduring success lies in something uniquely valuable - unparalleled variety and choice. While shopping malls globally face challenges from e-commerce and changing consumer behaviour, Wernhil has defied these trends by consistently remaining a hugely popular retail shopping destination in Namibia. When shoppers need home décor, they can choose from five different home shops under one roof. When they're seeking the perfect outfit, they discover Namibia's most comprehensive fashion selection, including the country's largest collection of men's fashion retailers. This is the transformation of shopping from a chore into an experience where comparison, choice and competitive pricing come together.

And the convenience extends beyond shopping. When hunger strikes, Wernhil offers an extensive selection of takeaways to refuel during your shopping adventure, while three major grocery retailers provide comprehensive grocery shopping.

Our four phases of expansion over 35 years tell a story of continuous reinvestment and unwavering belief in the capital's and, by extension, the country's potential. Phase 2 in 2007 injected N$78.9 million into the centre, increasing foot traffic by 35% and revitalising the entire CBD. Phase 3 in 2010 represented a N$224 million commitment, adding over 16,000 square meters of retail space. Phase 4, completed in 2019 with a N$529 million investment, created 600 new positions and solidified Wernhil's position as a catalyst for economic growth. Each phase has been inaugurated by Namibia's presidents, reflecting the deep connection between our vision and the nation's journey.

As Karen Keys, the Managing Director of Broll Namibia, aptly observes: "We're not just managing a mall - we're shaping one that's ready for tomorrow, rooted in what matters: connection, creativity and community. A place where people feel seen, valued and proud to belong." This perspective captures what makes Wernhil special - it has become a cornerstone of Windhoek's social and cultural landscape, truly the ultimate one-stop destination where families can accomplish all their shopping needs in one single visit.

Looking ahead, I feel that Wernhil's story reflects the broader narrative of Namibia's development. We've witnessed our country's transformation from uncertain beginnings to confident strides toward prosperity and we've been privileged to contribute to that journey. Our investment in Wernhil represents a declaration of faith in Namibian potential, a commitment to job creation, community upliftment and CBD revitalisation.

The visionaries who laid Wernhil's foundation understood that true success isn't measured in square metres or tenant numbers only, but in the positive impact on people's lives. For 35 years, we've been the pulse of Windhoek city, standing at the heart of the capital's retail landscape.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, our deepest gratitude goes to the tenants with whom we have built lasting partnerships over three and a half decades and to the countless shoppers who have made us part of their everyday lives. Together, we have contributed to shaping a legacy that extends far beyond retail success.

Looking toward another 35 years of growth, we remain committed to evolving with purpose, creating experiences that uplift and going beyond shopping while integrating sustainable practices and fostering a space where every visitor feels seen and valued. Grounded in financial sustainability, we will continue shaping a mall that thrives economically, emotionally and culturally. Through bold ideas and a legacy mindset, our future-forward thinking ensures that Wernhil will continue serving as a beacon of Namibian excellence, just as my grandfather envisioned when he first believed in the promise of our beloved country.

'Sven Thieme on behalf of the O&L Group'

*Sven Thieme is the executive chairman of the O&L Group.