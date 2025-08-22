Zimbabwe: Boy (16) Arrested for Raping 85-Year-Old Woman

Police in Mashonaland West province have confirmed the arrest of a teenager for allegedly raping an octogenarian from his village.

The incident happened on Sunday in Gomwe village, Zvimba district.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident.

"ZRP Kutama have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect (name withheld), in connection with a case of rape which occurred on August 17, 2025 at around 1700 hours at Gomwe village, Chief Zvimba," said Kohwera.

"The complainant is a female adult aged (85) and also resides in Gomwe village, Chief Zvimba. The accused went to the complainant's homestead selling onions and offered an exchange of a bundle of onions for 5kg of maize.

"While the complainant was preparing the order, the suspect suddenly dragged her into her bedroom, pushed her on the floor and raped her once," said the police spokesperson.

The victim reportedly informed her son, who in turn reported the case at ZRP Kutama, leading to the accused person's arrest.

Members of the general public were urged to avoid leaving the elderly alone at their homes to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

"Efforts must be made to ensure that there is someone monitoring them constantly both day and night," said Kohwera.