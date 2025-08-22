Zimbabwe: Dynamos Suspends Marriot's Son for Disrupting Players' Training

21 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Dynamos FC has suspended technical staff member Harry Lusengo for disturbing the team players at the training ground.

Lusengo, who is the son of Dynamos board chair Bernad Marriot, blocked the team bus from leaving the training ground on Thursday afternoon, forcing players to use public transport.

"Following the unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff, Harry Lusengo at the team's training ground today, the club management would like to assure all its valued stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control.

"The incident, which was uncalled for and inappropriate, has seen the club taking the necessary measures to rein in the individual who has, with immediate effect, been suspended from conducting any business related to the team," reads part of Dynamos' statement.

Dembare went on to encourage team players to remain focused ahead of Sunday's match against Greenfuel.

"Further, the Dynamos management would like to assure the stakeholders and general public that concrete measures have been put in place to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

"The club would also like to reassure everyone concerned with Dynamos that the players and coaches remain focused and all is set for our crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer Lager home tie against GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium (kick-off 3 pm) on Sunday," further read the statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.