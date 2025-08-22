Zimbabwe: Dynamos Suspends Marriot's Son for Disrupting Players' Training

Dynamos FC has suspended technical staff member Harry Lusengo for disturbing the team players at the training ground.

Lusengo, who is the son of Dynamos board chair Bernad Marriot, blocked the team bus from leaving the training ground on Thursday afternoon, forcing players to use public transport.

"Following the unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff, Harry Lusengo at the team's training ground today, the club management would like to assure all its valued stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control.

"The incident, which was uncalled for and inappropriate, has seen the club taking the necessary measures to rein in the individual who has, with immediate effect, been suspended from conducting any business related to the team," reads part of Dynamos' statement.

Dembare went on to encourage team players to remain focused ahead of Sunday's match against Greenfuel.

"Further, the Dynamos management would like to assure the stakeholders and general public that concrete measures have been put in place to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

"The club would also like to reassure everyone concerned with Dynamos that the players and coaches remain focused and all is set for our crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer Lager home tie against GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium (kick-off 3 pm) on Sunday," further read the statement.