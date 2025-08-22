Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Sees Significant Growth Ahead of 115th Edition

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) is set to make a big splash with a surge in both exhibitors and exciting new events, as it gears up for its 115th edition.

In a press briefing, ZAS CEO Rufaro Gunundu shared that 85% of exhibitors have already set up their stands, with 505 confirmed participants--up from 480 during the same period last year.

This growth is further reflected in the space occupied: a total of 79,500 square meters have been secured, surpassing last year's 72,363 square meters, thanks to increased investments in Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.

In a significant addition this year, ZAS will host its inaugural Golf Tournament this Friday at the Royal Harare Golf Club.

The event aims to raise funds for agricultural development programs. Gunundu emphasised that the tournament is not just a game, but a platform to support the next generation of agribusiness leaders.

"Proceeds will benefit two key initiatives: the ZAS Master Farmer Training Programme, designed to equip farmers with critical skills and boost their confidence, and the ZAS Scholarship Programme, which offers financial assistance to students pursuing diplomas in agriculture, horticulture, and animal science," he said.

In addition to the tournament, attendees will be treated to a thrilling performance by the international Backsplit Performance Bikers, known for their high-energy, precision biking displays.

Gunundu described the event as a unique mix of sport and agricultural advocacy, promising an unforgettable experience while highlighting the bright future of Zimbabwe's agricultural community.