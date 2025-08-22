Zimbabwe: Former Clinic Accountant Jailed Nine Years for Fraud and Money Laundering

The Harare Magistrates' Court has convicted and jailed for nine years a former Highview Clinic accountant on charges of fraud and money laundering.

After a full trial, Tonderai Shayimana (30) was found guilty of siphoning funds meant for the medical institution into his personal accounts after a full trial.

In sentencing, the magistrate imposed a nine-year jail term, of which six years were suspended.

Three were scrapped on condition of good behaviour and another three on condition of restitution.

Shayimana will serve an effective three-year prison term for fraud.

On the money laundering charge, he was handed a five-year sentence wholly suspended.

Magistrates heard that between August 2023 and March 2024, Shayimana created and used fake company email accounts to mislead medical aid societies, fraudulently instructing them to divert payments due to the clinic into his First Capital Bank account and Ecobank Nostro account.

Prosecutors revealed that he pocketed ZWL$15,362,415, ZIG$95,409 and US$123,739, which he later converted into personal assets.

"The offender deliberately abused his position of trust and orchestrated a sophisticated scheme to deprive the clinic and medical societies of large sums of money," the court noted.

With the proceeds of crime, Shayimana purchased a residential stand in Budiriro for US$6,500, developed it into a seven-roomed house complete with a durawall, security cameras and solar system, and also bought a Nissan NV200 vehicle. Both the house and the vehicle have since been forfeited to the State.

The court said deterrent penalties in cases of insider fraud would serve justice.

"Convicted white-collar criminals will face stiff penalties and ill-got wealth will be forfeited," the National Prosecuting Authority said, commenting on the conviction.