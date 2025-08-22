Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Kills Four Elderly Persons, Child in Brutal Village Attack

Tragedy struck in a village in Madlambuzi, Matebeleland South Province, when a suspected mental patient went on a violent rampage, killing five people -- among them a 101-year-old and a six-year-old girl -- and injuring two others.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Phamani Sibanda (43) in connection with the murders committed on Wednesday.

"The suspect ran amok, became violent and attacked seven people with a Mopani log, a blunt object and an unknown sharp object while moving aggressively around the village. He was targeting anyone whom he was coming across with," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Five people died instantly.

They were identified as Elliot Khupe (101), Butho Tshuma (97), Constance Sibanda (66), Tiffan Surprise Ndlovu (6), and Catra Matsika (72).

Two female survivors, aged 90 and 41, were rushed to Madlambuzi Clinic and Plumtree District Hospital for treatment.

The police urged families to take greater care in monitoring individuals with mental health conditions.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to quickly refer mental patients to medical institutions for treatment and to monitor their medical process and general behaviour in order to curb violent tendencies," Nyathi added.