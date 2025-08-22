East Africa: CHAN 2024 - Goals, Records, Rising Stars Light Up East Africa

As the tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda enters its decisive knockout phase, all eyes are on the eight teams still standing in the hunt for continental glory but, before that is the statistics of the jaw dropping performances so far

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 has lived up to its billing as one of African football's most captivating spectacles, with the group stage delivering a thrilling blend of goals, standout individual brilliance, and remarkable team statistics.

As the tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda enters its decisive knockout phase, all eyes are on the eight teams still standing in the hunt for continental glory.

However, before that is the statistics of the jaw dropping performances so far.

Goals, drama, and defensive Steel

Across 36 matches, fans witnessed 74 goals; an average of just over two per game, alongside a flurry of unforgettable storylines.

Uganda and Morocco stood out as the most ruthless in front of goal, both finding the net eight times. The Golden Boot race, however, is finely balanced with Allan Okello (Uganda), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco), and Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa) all tied on three goals apiece.

Morocco's Youssef Mehri also underlined his creativity, finishing the group phase as the leading assist provider with three decisive passes.

At the back, defensive discipline defined the progress of several teams. Kenya, Sudan, and Senegal conceded only once each in the group stage, showcasing resilience that could prove decisive in the knockout rounds. At the other extreme, Zambia struggled badly, letting in eight goals, the most by any side.

Standout performers and statistics

The group stage highlighted new heroes and rising stars. Guinea's Aboubacar Bangoura emerged as the tournament's chief creator, fashioning 13 chances for teammates, while in goal, Madagascar's Michel Lalain'arinjaka topped the charts with 17 saves.

Clean sheet specialists also made their mark: Abderrahman Sarr (Mauritania) and Yakoub Ali (Tanzania) both recorded four shutouts, vital contributions that carried their nations into the last eight.

Beyond individual brilliance, the data painted a broader picture of Africa's evolving football identity. Teams combined for a staggering 20,089 passes during the group stage, with Angola leading the pack at 1,737 completed passes; nearly 350 per game. Meanwhile, Sudan proved the most clinical finishers, converting over 26% of their shots on target, well above the overall tournament average of just above 3%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Discipline and High Stakes

Intensity was never lacking. The group stage saw seven red cards, incidents that shaped the momentum of several key matches. Penalties also played their part, with 11 goals from the spot, including three converted by Uganda, who made set-pieces count in their journey to the quarter-finals.

Quarter-Finals: A Pan-African Showcase

The knockout stage kicks off this weekend with tantalising fixtures that stretch across the three host nations.

Friday, 22 August: Kenya vs Madagascar in Nairobi, followed by Tanzania vs Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Saturday, 23 August 23: Sudan vs Algeria in Zanzibar, and Uganda vs Senegal in Kampala.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals on 26 and 27 August, setting up the path toward the highly anticipated Final on 30 August, where East Africa will witness the crowning of a new CHAN champion.

The bigger picture

For CAF, CHAN PAMOJA 2024 is not only about competition but also about showcasing the growth and tactical evolution of African football.

From record passing numbers to the rise of new stars like Okello and Lamlioui, the tournament is highlighting both attacking flair and tactical maturity.

As the knockout rounds loom, one thing is certain: CHAN 2024 has already delivered a spectacle that reflects the continent's depth, diversity, and dynamism; with the best still to come.