Uganda: Six Killed in Bulambuli Flash Floods

Six people were swept away on Wednesday evening when flash floods overpowered two motorcycles attempting to cross a notorious flood-prone section of the Bulago-Buginyanya road in Bulambuli District.

The tragedy occurred around 6pm in Chuma Village, Bumwanbu Parish, Lusha Subcounty, after heavy rains caused River Kyuma to burst its banks.

The victims, riding on two motorcycles, were dragged into the gorge by the raging waters.

Authorities have identified two of the deceased as Ronald Wolimbwa and Rogers Musamali. Four other bodies remain missing as rescue operations continue.

Witnesses said the victims may have underestimated the danger, noting that the crossing has flooded before without causing deaths.

"The river has always flooded across the road, and people would still manage to cross. It would wash away property, but never lives. Unfortunately, this time the water was too strong," a resident recounted.

The site, where the road doubles as a bridge built in 1952, has long been a hazard.

Each time the river swells, the road becomes impassable, but this is the first time lives have been lost.

Rescuers recovered one of the motorcycles with its rider already dead, while the second was found abandoned with no trace of its occupants.

Police and local leaders have urged residents not to risk crossing flooded roads and warned of more dangers as heavy rains persist across the Elgon sub-region.