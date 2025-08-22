South Africa: Child Safety and the Dark Side of the R486bn Roblox Empire

21 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

Virtual playground Roblox is facing lawsuits that have brought up fundamental questions about online safety.

In 2024, Roblox pulled in more than R78-billion in bookings, powered by its 111.8 million daily active users. Analysts estimate that between R48-billion and R57-billion of that came from under-18s.

In South Africa, where Roblox is the top mobile game, estimates suggest it generates between R72-million and R126-million a year. That's striking in a market where the average gamer spends just R480 annually.

The company's reliance on children is, however, now under a legal microscope.

Earlier this year, Louisiana's attorney general filed a lawsuit in California calling Roblox a "perfect place for predators." The suit alleges that the platform failed to protect minors from sexual exploitation and benefited from a business model that makes children vulnerable.

Roblox, valued at more than R486-billion, has denied the claims. "Any claim that we would intentionally endanger users is categorically untrue," the company said. "Safety is foundational to the company, a strategic imperative, and core to our vision and long-term success."

The anatomy of the digital addiction economy

Roblox has masterfully constructed its revenue model around its youngest users. Despite public messaging about an "ageing up" user base, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

