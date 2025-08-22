South Africa: Trevor Manuel Targets a 'Nation-Building' 2027 Cricket World Cup

On Thursday in Johannesburg, former finance minister Trevor Manuel was officially unveiled as the chairperson of the organising committee for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Sport played a role in the abolishment of apartheid. The euphoria of South Africa hosting and then winning a Rugby World Cup in 1995 (just a year after the country's first democratic elections) further highlighted the significance of sport as a unifier, even though in South Africa's dark past it had previously been used as a divider.

Upon being officially announced as the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee Board for the 2027 Cricket World Cup - which South Africa will co-host alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia - former finance minister Trevor Manuel addressed the importance of the event as a nation-builder.

Responding to a Daily Maverick question on why he had accepted the responsibility of heading the board, the former anti-apartheid activist said: "I have not been able to answer that question to my family either.

"But beyond being facetious, we have a responsibility [to South Africa]. I've done many different things in my life, but sports administration is not one of them. So, trying to...