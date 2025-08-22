South Africa: Our Country's Wounds Will Not Be Healed By Speeches and Declarations

If this National Dialogue is to mean anything at all, it must break the cycle of impunity. We do not need more commissions, reports or promises. We need arrests, prosecutions and convictions.

South Africa stands at a moral crossroads. The political elite are inviting us to yet another grand "National Dialogue" promising unity, healing, and renewal.

But let us be honest: talk, without the courage to act, is a distraction. Our country's wounds will not be healed by speeches and declarations; they will be healed only by decisive action against corruption and economic injustice.

We know what the real crisis is. It is not a lack of ideas, strategies or vision documents. It is the absence of political will, the moral spine to confront the entrenched networks of corruption that have looted our nation and destroyed public trust.

More than two years after the State Capture Commission, led by Justice Raymond Zondo, laid bare the rot, those implicated remain in positions of power, living in luxury, while millions of South Africans go without basic services, jobs or hope.

Every day that passes without action deepens the people's sense of betrayal. Corruption is not just an ethical failure: it is the theft of bread from the mouths of the hungry, the diversion of water from drought-stricken communities, the denial of dignity to our elders and the crushing of opportunity for our youth.

And...