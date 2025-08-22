South Africa: Police Commissioner's Shocking Admission As Nelson Mandela Bay Buckles Under Violent Crime

21 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis, Angela Daniels, Riaan Marais and Nkosazana Ngwadla

While Nelson Mandela Bay buckles under violent crime, SAPS District Commissioner Vuyisile Ncata has admitted that the high-profile crime pact signed last year between the metro and police cannot be implemented. The reason: there is not enough money.

"We don't want crime. Schools and clinics should not be closed because of crime. We love you, we don't want to see you dying. It's not normal for children to be used to gunshots," Major General Vuyisile Ncata, the police district commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, told Kariega residents at a crime imbizo this week.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), he said, "has plans, and they are being implemented. We have to all work together to keep our communities safe, and we will take back our region, one community at a time."

However, he continued, there was not enough funding to implement the Cooperation Agreement signed in August 2024 by the then mayor, Gary van Niekerk -- now charged with crimes relating to the misuse of municipal money -- and the minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on leave amid allegations of links to organised crime.

Ncata told the crowd that "a lack of resources" was hampering the implementation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.