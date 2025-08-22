South Africa: Police Commissioner's Shocking Admission As Nelson Mandela Bay Buckles Under Violent Crime

While Nelson Mandela Bay buckles under violent crime, SAPS District Commissioner Vuyisile Ncata has admitted that the high-profile crime pact signed last year between the metro and police cannot be implemented. The reason: there is not enough money.

"We don't want crime. Schools and clinics should not be closed because of crime. We love you, we don't want to see you dying. It's not normal for children to be used to gunshots," Major General Vuyisile Ncata, the police district commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, told Kariega residents at a crime imbizo this week.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), he said, "has plans, and they are being implemented. We have to all work together to keep our communities safe, and we will take back our region, one community at a time."

However, he continued, there was not enough funding to implement the Cooperation Agreement signed in August 2024 by the then mayor, Gary van Niekerk -- now charged with crimes relating to the misuse of municipal money -- and the minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on leave amid allegations of links to organised crime.

Ncata told the crowd that "a lack of resources" was hampering the implementation...