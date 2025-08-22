South Africa: Kings Beach Still Off Limits to the Public While Repairs to Sewage Line Drag On

One of the Gqeberha's most popular beaches has been plagued by one sewage spill after another in recent months, but officials are hopeful that ongoing repairs will resolve the problem and Kings Beach will reopen soon.

The surf at Kings Beach is still a no-go zone after a series of sewage spills in recent weeks wreaked havoc at the popular Gqeberha beach. But repairs are underway that should see municipal contractors solve the root cause of the foul flooding.

After necessary materials and equipment arrived to repair a collapsed sewage line inside the port late last week, contractors have been on site over the past few days and work is ongoing to restore one of the main sewage lines for the surrounding area.

At the same time, workers are conducting cleanup operations in the Kings Beach parking area to clear out the remains of dried-up spills, while regular testing is being done along the surf to monitor E. coli levels in the water.

"Luckily for the past two weeks, besides one minor overflow, we have not seen major sewage spills at Kings Beach. And while one contractor is working on replacing the collapsed pipeline, another was brought in to help...