Somalia: Puntland State Forces Capture ISIS Positions in Bari Mountains

Bari — Puntland security forces on Friday successfully entered the areas of Yucrin and Maraagade following a planned operation in the mountainous region of Togga Baallade, part of the Calmiskaad range in Bari region.

According to military sources, two members of the Islamic State (Daesh) were killed during the operation, and several militant hideouts were destroyed.

The Puntland Defense Command confirmed that the offensive marks the first phase of a broader security campaign aimed at eliminating ISIS elements from the region.

Troops have now taken control of key areas including Buur Gunburi and God-gudban, where military equipment and livestock believed to belong to the fleeing militants were recovered.

Commanders leading the operation reported that forces had seized strategic routes used by the militants to move between hideouts, dealing a significant blow to their mobility and logistics.

Puntland Air Force jets provided aerial support, conducting reconnaissance and targeted airstrikes on suspected militant positions.

Intelligence gathered from the area suggests that Daesh fighters are now confined to a limited zone within the mountains.

A follow-up phase of the campaign is being prepared to completely dismantle the group's presence in the region.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni praised the military's progress and urged them to maintain pressure until the region is fully secured, paving the way for the next phase of the operation targeting remaining extremist strongholds in the Calmiskaad mountains.