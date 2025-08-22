Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Issues Strong Warning to Opposition Politicians

Mogadishu — Somali Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, has issued a stern warning to opposition politicians, declaring that armed activity will not be tolerated in the capital, Mogadishu.

Speaking in Mogadishu, Minister Fiqi emphasized that a formal directive has been issued by the Ministry of Defence prohibiting the carrying of weapons within the city. He stated that anyone found violating this order will face serious consequences.

The Minister cited past incidents, including opposition-led protests near Mogadishu's airport during former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's tenure, as examples of the kind of unrest the government aims to prevent.

Fiqi also launched a strong critique against some former national leaders, specifically targeting previous Prime Ministers. He accused them of contributing to the current political instability in the country.

In particular, the Minister pointed fingers at former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, alleging that he deployed armed forces into the parliamentary compound during the tenure of then-Speaker late Prof. Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

This latest escalation comes amid growing political tensions, with conflicting statements emerging from both the government and the opposition.

The current administration led by President Hassan Sheikh has just eight months remaining in its term and facing pressure from the opposition over the election process.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh insisted he will hold direct popular vote in 2026, accusing the opposition of pushing for indirect elections which the country had been exercising since 2000.