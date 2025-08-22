Mozambique: Mozambicans Abroad Should 'Act As Ambassadors'

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Thursday urged Mozambicans living in Japan to act as ambassadors for the country, by projecting a positive image of Mozambique.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Mozambican community on the sidelines of his participation, in the city of Yokohama, in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference for the Development of Africa (TICAD 9).

In his message, Chapo stressed the importance of projecting a positive image of Mozambique abroad to attract investment and speed up development.

A spokesperson for the Mozambican community said a positive image of Mozambique will strengthen the country's credibility and create opportunities. Chapo agreed, saying "we have to change the image of the country to bring out the positive side. This is what will bring us more investments'.

Chapo declared that the government is committed to reforms that will make the country more competitive, including battles against corruption and against red tape. "If necessary, we shall change the laws to open the country to business and to investment, and to speed up development', he said.

Chapo believed that Mozambicans living in the diaspora could play a central role in this mission. "We can only achieve this, if all Mozambicans living outside the country act as our ambassadors', he said. "All the Mozambicans here at this meeting are ambassadors'.

Most of the Mozambicans living in Japan are students and the main problems they presented to the President concern their identity documents and the need for guaranteed jobs when they return to Mozambique after completing their studies.