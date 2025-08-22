Mozambique: Willing to Boost Investment in Mozambique

Maputo — The Japanese global trade and investment company, Mitsui, has expressed its willingness to boost investment in Mozambique and strengthen cooperation with various Mozambican businesses.

Mitsui is currently investing in the Maputo Thermal Power Plant, and the Nacala rail corridor in the north. It also holds 20 per cent of the Area 1 Liquefied Natural Gas project, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Kenichi Hori, the Mitsui chairperson, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday after he was received in an audience by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference for Africa's Development (TICAD 9), "we discussed ongoing issues in Mozambique, especially those in which Mitsui is involved.'

"That's why we felt it was important to meet with this partner, which is strategic for Mozambique's development. We hope for stronger ties between Mozambique and Japan towards a great growth story', he said.

For his part, Chapo said that the meeting showed how much Mitsui is a strategic partner for Mozambique, especially in the energy and hydrocarbon sectors, and in Nacala Logistics Corridor (CLN), in the northern province of Nampula.

"The Nacala Corridor reaches the hinterland countries, namely: Malawi, Zambia and Congo. We believe it's an area with crucial minerals that can be transported through the Nacala Corridor. With Mitsui already investing in the Nacala Logistics Corridor, we felt it was important to discuss our vision', he said.

He explained that Mozambique has the ambition of becoming the regional energy hub, given the megaprojects currently underway.

"We also demonstrated our vision to Mitsui, as a strategic development partner for Mozambique. The Mitsui chairperson expressed great interest,' Chapo said.