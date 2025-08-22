Gambia: Former Soldier Remanded Over Burning of APRC Bureau

Principal Magistrate Touray of the Kanifing Magistrate Court has remanded former soldier Abdoulie Sanyang in custody on an arson charge relating to the burning of the APRC Bureau in Kanifing South, transferring the case to the High Court for trial.

The decision followed a prosecution application arguing that the Magistrate Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter, since the offence of arson carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

When the case was called, the Inspector General of Police was represented by Commissioner A. Sanneh, Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Camara, and Assistant Superintendent of Policed A. Touray. The accused, Abdoulie Sanyang, was represented by Senior Counsel Lamin J. Darboe and Counsel F. Conteh.

The charge sheet outlined four counts against Sanyang:

On Count One, Sanyang is chargedArson (Contrary to Section 283 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025). The prosecution alleged that in 2016, in Kanifing South, Sanyang willfully and unlawfully participated in the planning and setting fire to the National Bureau of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC).

On Count Two, Sanyang is charged with Seditious Intention (Contrary to Section 48(2)(a) punishable under Section 50(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 2025). The charge stems from comments Sanyang allegedly made on August 14, 2025, during the Coffee Time Show on West Coast Radio, where the prosecution claims he intended to incite hatred, contempt, or disaffection against the President by alleging the President was involved in electoral malpractices during the 2021 Presidential elections.

On Count Three, he is charged with Incitement to Violence (Contrary to Section 58(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 2025). The prosecution claims that during the same radio programme, Sanyang stated he provided financial support to the "3 Years Jotna Movement" for an illegal protest aimed at demanding the President's resignation.

On Count Four, he is charged withOffences Relating to Judicial Proceedings (Contrary to Section 99(1)(i) of the Criminal Offences Act 2025). The prosecution alleges that Sanyang, on August 14, 2025, described the ongoing court hearing of Ousainou Bojang as a "clandestine Court," a statement intended to show disrespect to judicial proceedings.

Before the charges were formally read, prosecutor M. Camara, leading the prosecution, invoked Section 72 of the Criminal Procedure Code, informing the court that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the arson charge, as it is a capital offence punishable by life imprisonment.

"My lord, since one of the charges is a capital offence and not bailable, pursuant to section 125. We apply for the remand of the accused in prison pending trial in the High Court," ACP Camara requested, citing the relevant laws.

Commissioner Sanneh added that although three counts could be heard by the magistrate court, the arson charge could not be separated, and therefore all four should be transferred together. Defence Counsel Darboe stated he had no objection to the prosecution's application.

Principal Magistrate Touray ruled in favour of the prosecution: "The court has granted the application and the accused persons shall be remanded at the Mile 2 central prison." The magistrate stressed that the order to remand him will last pending the hearing of the case before the high court.

Following the ruling, Abdoulie Sanyang was escorted by officers from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) to the Mile 2 Central Prison, where he will remain in custody until his case is heard at the High Court. The high court is currently on vacation. Will the case proceed before the vacation judge? Foroyaa is following.