Rwanda: Four Rwandan Youngsters Selected for Basketball Without Borders

Four Rwandan basketball prospects Liliane Ingabire, Plamedie Bizimana Kayira, Sean Mwesigwa and Gabriel Ndoba Mwiba have been selected to join the 2025 Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp running in Kigali from Saturday, August 23 through Tuesday, August 26.

BWB is a global basketball development and community program that unites young talents to train with NBA, WNBA and FIBA players and coaches. The 21st edition will take place across two major basketball venue in the Rwandan capital, namely Petit Stade gymnasium and BK Arena, both based in Remera.

This year's camp will host 60 of Africa's top male and female players under 18. Participants will sharpen their skills on the court, compete with peers from across the continent, and take part in life-skills, leadership and community development sessions.

All the four Rwandans selected for the program represented the country in the 2024 U18 Afrobasket in South Africa. Mwesigwa was also part of the Rwandan team that won the 2025 Giants of Africa Youth basketball tournament in Kigali in August.

BWB Africa 2025 is supported by Nike, a global partner since 2002, providing apparel and footwear for all participants.

Since its launch in 2001, BWB has reached more than 4,600 players from 144 countries, with 142 former campers drafted or signed into the NBA and WNBA.

Fourteen of them came through BWB Africa, including 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam, and 2025 No. 10 draft pick Khaman Maluach.

Seventy-two alumni have also featured in the Basketball Africa League over its first five seasons.