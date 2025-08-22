Rwanda: A Look Back Impact of Habyarimana's Use of Violence As Political Strategy

In the last part of the serialised narrative, we saw how in the management of the war and its effects, the Habyarimana regime was preoccupied with defending those in positions of authority rather than protecting the entire population. It carried out arbitrary arrests of thousands of people who were suspected of supporting the RPF. As we progress, we will realise how the regime used violence as a political strategy and its consequences.

Grenades exploded everywhere in the country, especially in public places. At the end of May 1992, about 34 mines exploded. In reaction to the Arusha Accord and especially the protocols that had just been signed in the entire month of January 1993, there was insecurity against the Tutsis and Hutu opponents in Kibilira commune and in Rutsiro (Kibuye). Insecurity in Gisenyi resulted in approximately 350 deaths and 4,400 refugees, as well as many injuries. Roads in Gisenyi, Cyangugu, Ruhengeri, Kigalingali and Kibungo were closed. MRND and CDR organised illegal demonstrations in almost all provinces in reaction to the Arusha peace accords. The MRND demonstrations which took place in January 1993, degenerated into violence. This caused 47 deaths and many injuries. Grenades exploded almost everywhere in the country. According to the cabinet, MRND and CDR were responsible for those acts of violence which became intensified in many places from 18th January 1993.

On 6th February 1993, the cabinet meeting decided, against the views of MRND ministers, to suspend political party campaigns temporarily in Gisenyi and Ruhengeri provinces. Some authorities who were involved in the violence were also suspended. For example, the mayors of Rutsiro, Giciye, Ramba and Gaseke communes as well as some directors (Leon Mugesera's case) were also suspended.

Between April and May 1993, a new wave of violence shook the country. In the capital, there were violent acts which were perpetrated by soldiers. Mines and grenades exploded and armed robbery took place. Almost everywhere in the country, especially in Gisenyi, Butare and Kigali grenade explosions were observed in public places like markets in May 1993. Many assassinations and murders were also reported in Kibuye prefecture (Rubengera, Kirambo). In Kigali there were at least 2 to 3 attacks per night. Example: Stanslas Mbonampeka, minister of justice, was attacked before defecting to Hutu power. Then Ignace Ruhatana, the Human Rights militant together with the Kanyarwanda association were also attacked. Those responsible for the attacks were young soldiers. In August 1993, a bomb exploded in the big market of Nyarugenge. It caused several deaths and injuries.

In 1992, violence against the Tutsis was concentrated in Kibuye prefecture. On 18th August 1992, in Gishyita commune, almost 197 houses belonging to the Tutsis were burnt. Coffee and banana plantations were demolished and many animals were killed or stolen. Between August and September 1993, the similar violence was reported in Taba, Gitarama. There were many injuries and displaced persons. There was a continuation of tragic events in Burundi, i.e. President Ndadaye's assassination and the massacres that accompanied it. This gave an opportunity to some people to spread insecurity in Cyangugu (Bugarama) and Kibuye (Rwamatamu) by uttering threats against the Tutsi.

Rwandan state media was put at the disposal of the legal government in exile to explain the situation and solicit diplomatic support and aid. One Minani on the airwaves of Rwanda appealed to the Hutu population of Burundi to massacre the Tutsi. After the Burundi coup d'état and the massacres against the Tutsi that followed, there was a massive influx of Burundian refugees, approximately 400,000 in November 1993, in Bugesera and Cyagungu regions. In some regions, Burundian refugees played a big role in the massacres and during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Violence ruled the day. As we progress, we shall see the consequences of this political stratagem.