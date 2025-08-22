Rwanda: Alight Rwanda Marks World Humanitarian Day With Call to 'Do More With Less'

Alight Rwanda marked World Humanitarian Day on August 19 with a celebration at their Kigali office under the theme "Do More with Less."

The event brought together government officials, donors, partners, private sector representatives, refugees, and host community members - among them students from Alight Coding School, refugees' businesswomen, and Alight nutrition practitioners to reflect on the importance of humanitarian efforts.

As part of the celebration, an exhibition showcased innovative projects led by refugee communities, including mushroom farming, liquid soap production, and tech solutions developed by students.

The event also featured a brief on 2024-2025 annual programme report launch. Alight Rwanda operates in all Five refugee camps and transit centers across the country, primarily supporting Congolese and Burundian refugees.

Delivering his remarks, Aristarque Ngoga, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), commended the innovation and resilience demonstrated by refugee communities through the exhibition.

He applauded Alight Rwanda for its long-standing commitment to supporting refugees and vulnerable communities, especially amid declining humanitarian funding.

"What I saw today was impressive. These are lessons for all of us, from government to humanitarian and development partners. The theme 'Do More with Less' is timely, because it reminds us that even as resources shrink, the work must go on and impact is still possible," he said.

Ngoga also emphasised the importance of collaboration across sectors, highlighting the presence of the private sector at the event.

"The inclusion of private actors today shows how we must all work together, government, humanitarian organisations, and private partners, to ensure refugees are not only supported, but also socially and economically included," he added.

Solomon Tarkang, UNHCR deputy country representative in Rwanda, used the occasion to highlight the deeper meaning of humanitarianism, urging the audience to see it as a shared responsibility rooted in everyday acts of care.

"In Africa, we open our doors to friends and family not just out of obligation, but from a place of humanity. That same spirit should extend to displaced people," he said.

He applauded the ownership and initiative shown by refugee communities, noting that meaningful impact comes when displaced people are not just recipients of aid but active participants in shaping their futures.

"Let us remember that this work is not charity but compassion in action. It was inspiring to see how much the community is doing for itself. We need more of that, and as we celebrate World Humanitarian Day, let us stand together to protect those who protect others and ensure no one is left behind," he noted.

The Executive Director of Alight Rwanda, Eunice Mwende, shared key insights gathered from over 250 refugees across the country, emphasising the need to reshape how humanitarian support is understood and delivered.

She noted that uncertainty around funding has caused deep psychological stress among displaced communities, making mental health and emotional stability just as critical as material aid.

"When formal aid is unreliable, the community becomes the NGO. Neighbours step in to support one another when structured help isn't there. Refugees are not just recipients of aid, they are experts who have lived the system and understand its gaps and possibilities better than anyone else," she said.

Prince, one of the young participants living in a refugee camp supported by Alight Rwanda through a coding school, expressed his excitement about being included in the event and the opportunities made available to him.

"I'm very happy they've helped us in our daily life and even invited us here today. They brought a school to teach us more about technology, and that means a lot," he said.

Yvette, a student who began her tech journey through Alight's computer basic literacy supported by STEMPower Rwanda, shared how the experience has transformed her skills and confidence.

"I started with an introduction to computers, and now I'm learning how to build websites and use different coding programmes. It really helped me grow creatively, and I'm excited to keep learning to build a career in tech industry" she said.