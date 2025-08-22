North Africa: Egypt Voices Deep Concern Over Israeli Plans to Expand Gaza Offensive

Egypt has expressed its deep concern over the Israeli government's implementation of a military plan aimed at seizing control of cities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Thursday 21/8/2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration described the move as a fresh attempt to entrench Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Egypt strongly condemned Israel's escalatory policies, including its expansion of occupation in both the West Bank and Gaza, its systematic crimes against innocent civilians, and its continued planning to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

Such actions, the statement warned, further aggravate an already dire situation, showing complete disregard for the efforts of mediators and the proposed ceasefire deal to halt hostilities, release hostages and detainees, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as for international calls to end the war and relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people who have endured nearly two years of relentless Israeli violations.

Egypt cautioned that reliance on brute force and the persistent violations of international law in pursuit of narrow political interests or unfounded beliefs represent a grave miscalculation.

It added that such an approach stems from the weakening of the international justice system and will only lead to further escalation in the region, with long-term consequences for regional relations and for international peace and security.

Egypt urged the international community to urgently intervene to end Israel's war on Gaza and halt crimes being committed against innocent Palestinian civilians.

The statement also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility for maintaining international peace and security by preventing further deterioration of the situation and worsening instability in the Middle East, resulting from Israel's unprecedented and flagrant violations of international law and conventions.