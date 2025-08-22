Egypt: IDSC Highlights Key Requirements and Opportunities for Egypt to Become a Regional Transit Trade Hub

The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) of the Egyptian Cabinet asserted that Egypt is uniquely positioned to become a strategic hub for transit trade due to its exceptional geographic location at the crossroads of Africa, Asia and Europe.

The center highlighted that transit trade plays a vital role in supporting the national economy by generating revenues, developing the transport sector, creating jobs and boosting both regional and international trade.

In a newly released report titled "Opportunities to enhance Egypt's role as a transit trade hub," the IDSC noted that Egypt has significant potential to capture a larger share of the Arab and regional transit trade market, despite fierce competition in the region.

This potential is backed by Egypt's competitive advantages, including its geographic location, supportive government policies for the transport and logistics sectors, and efficient container handling systems.

The report cited successful international models--such as Singapore, the Netherlands, South Korea and the UAE, that have excelled in developing their transit trade sectors.

The report identified several global trends and factors that work in Egypt's favor, including a growing global interest in shortening and simplifying supply chains, making countries situated at regional trade crossroads, like Egypt, more important as logistics hubs.

The report added that many emerging economies are witnessing robust growth, increasing demand for goods and services and presenting major opportunities for transit trade.

It also noted that the booming cross-border e-commerce sector has created a growing need for efficient logistics infrastructure to handle increasing volumes of trade.