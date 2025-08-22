Egypt: Military Production Minister Inspects Military Factory 27

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah el Din Mostafa on Thursday 21/8/2025 embarked on a surprise inspection tour of the Shubra Company for Engineering Industries (Military Factory 27) to monitor the progress of the production process and assess the implementation of ministerial directives previously issued during earlier inspection visits.

The Minister began his tour by inspecting the production lines at Factory 27, which include metal parts workshops and an alloy manufacturing line.

He also reviewed the modern ammunition production lines that are being prepared to start production during the current fiscal year.

He also inspected the company's various warehouses and reviewed the storage process to ensure the implementation of monthly and annual inventory procedures.

During the tour, the minister listened to a presentation by Tarek Bakhit, Board Chairman of the Shubra Company for Engineering Industries, who provided data and information on production and performance rates during the previous period, sales volume, production and marketing plans, inventory status, and production requirements.