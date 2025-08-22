Egypt: Agriculture Minister - Peru Opens Its Markets to Egyptian Strawberry Seedlings

21 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk said on Thursday 21/8/2025 that Egypt has successfully gained market access to Peru for its exported strawberry seedlings.

This achievement followed a report received by the minister from Head of the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed el Mansi, who said that negotiations between the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine and its Peruvian counterpart have successfully led to the opening of the Peruvian market to Egyptian strawberry seedling exports.

Mansi said this accomplishment is part of ongoing efforts by the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine to open new markets for Egypt's agricultural exports across the world for various export commodities.

Farouk expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine system, the relevant departments within the Ministry of Agriculture, and all those involved in these efforts, for their role in promoting Egyptian agricultural exports, opening new international markets, maintaining the quality of Egyptian agricultural products, and preserving the reputation of Egyptian agricultural exports.

He also stressed the importance of this step, which strengthens Egypt's position on the global map for exporting propagation materials such as seedlings and seeds, aiming to establish Egypt as a leading hub for exporting such products to various countries worldwide.

