Ethiopia: African Union Urged to Expedite AfCFTA Implementation Across the Continent

Addis Ababa — Executive Director of the Borders Institute (TBI) and a political analyst, Wafula Okumu stressed the need for the African Union accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reduce financial dependency.

In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, Okumu pointed out that the reform process initiated in 2016 aimed to enhance the effectiveness of the AU and increase ownership levels among its member states.

He asserted that an institutional overhaul of the organization is both "urgent and necessary" to address its significant fragmentation caused by an excessive number of focus areas, as well as its inefficient working methods, poor decision-making, and lack of accountability.

He elaborated that some progress has been made regarding the reforms.

He specifically highlighted that the 'AU Peace Fund,' which finances peace and security operations, has been fully restructured and is now fully operational, having raised 96% of its 400 million USD target from member contributions by 2024.

Nevertheless, he advised the African Union to place appropriate emphasis on other reform priorities and to further advance the implementation of the entire reform process.

He stated that the full implementation of all AU audit reports is the most effective way to ensure greater accountability in executing continental policy strategies.

Conversely, he mentioned that the AU must seek innovative financing arrangements to achieve greater financial independence and reduce reliance on foreign partners.

This will necessitate aligning the principles employed by the AU to identify sources and attract funding for its projects and programs with the expectations of the African populace.

He noted that the enforcement of the 0.2% levy is problematic under current circumstances, especially concerning the imposition of duties on goods sensitive to national interests and varying regional trade arrangements.

He believed this has led the African Union to be financially dependent and exacerbated its dependency. He claimed, "The excessive reliance on foreign financial assistance has tarnished the organization's reputation, with many perceiving it as a tool for external interests."

Consequently, he stated that "these issues could have been easily resolved through the implementation of the AfCFTA," and he strongly advocated for the execution of the AfCFTA.

In conclusion, he emphasized the necessity of maintaining a balance between the obligations to serve their citizens and the establishment of organizations that also cater to the needs of the African populace.

He remarked: "The two responsibilities should not be viewed as mutually exclusive."