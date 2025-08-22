Africa: Ethiopia to Host Conference of Association for Educational Assessment in Africa

21 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The 41st Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) will be hosted by Ethiopia next week, the Ethiopian Educational Assessment and Examinations Service (EAES) announced.

Coordinated by the Ethiopian Educational Assessment and Examinations Service (EAES), the conference, scheduled to take place from August 25-29 will revolve around the theme "Transforming Educational Assessment: Towards Quality Learning and Informed Decision Making."

The event will bring educational experts, policymakers, and researchers who explore critical issues in assessment and evaluation.

Briefing journalists today, EAES Director-General Eshetu Kebede said Ethiopia has enormous experience in educational assessment and examination since 1946.

The service has been working closely with the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) to successfully host the conference, he added, emphasizing that the conference would present a vital opportunity to establish a robust educational evaluation system among member countries.

The gathering will facilitate the exchange of ideas, technologies, and practices related to education and evaluation.

The director-general stated that with the participation of more than 500 delegates from over 30 countries and the presentation of 124 selected research papers, the conference intends to underscore the importance of collaboration in tackling educational challenges across the continent.

The conference will also discuss and approve the "Common Continental Assessment Framework," which would foster regional and continental connections, ensuring equitable and holistic educational practices, it was learned.

Eshetu further stated that the conference is a critical step towards enhancing educational standards in Africa, reinforcing the pivotal role of assessment in achieving quality education for all.

Ethiopia will showcase its advancements in educational assessment and share best practices with fellow African nations.

Additionally, there will also be an exhibition that highlights Ethiopia's development initiatives across various sectors.

