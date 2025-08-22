Ethiopia: New Tourist Destination Projects in Ethiopia Boosting National Economy

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Tourism has announced that new tourist destination development projects are playing a vital role in revitalizing Ethiopia's tourism sector and strengthening the national economy.

State Minister of Tourism, Endegena Abebe, stated that, following recent government reforms, tourism has been prioritized among the five key sectors aimed at accelerating Ethiopia's economic transformation.

Despite Ethiopia's vast tourism potential, the country has historically reaped limited benefits from the sector. However, Endegena noted that special emphasis by the government has significantly expanded development projects nationwide.

These initiatives have not only rejuvenated the tourism industry but also increased its contribution to overall economic growth.

Endegena underscored that strong leadership commitment has been central to the sector's recent progress. He pointed out that expanding the scope of tourism and implementing institutional reforms are crucial for sustained success.

According to the state minister, the ministry is focused on both identifying and enhancing existing attractions while ensuring that new destinations meet quality and service standards.

He also emphasized the government's efforts to create a favorable investment climate, encouraging private sector participation in the industry.

Inclusive tourism development remains a top priority, Endegena said, with a focus on ensuring that job opportunities generated by the sector are accessible to all segments of society.

The ministry has also introduced technology-driven systems aimed at empowering human resources and improving service delivery. These innovations, he noted, have helped position tourism as a cornerstone of national development.

A major milestone ahead, he added, is the planned revision of Ethiopia's tourism policy, which has remained unchanged for 16 years. The updated policy is expected to enhance the sector's competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Several project initiatives, including those in Addis Ababa, serve as model examples of destination development. Additionally, the expansion of airport infrastructure across different regions has further supported the sector's revival.

Endegena also noted the simplification of visa procedures through the introduction of a new system, which has contributed to a notable increase in tourist arrivals.

In the recently concluded fiscal year, Ethiopia welcomed over 1.2 million tourists and generated 4.3 billion USD in revenue.

The state minister attributed this success to the government's strategic focus on tourism and reaffirmed its continued commitment to developing and promoting the sector.