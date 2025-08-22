Namibia: Commemoration of Samuel Maharero Takes Place At Okahandja This Weekend

The 102nd commemoration of the Ovaherero chief Samuel Maharero will take place at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region this weekend.

Samuel Maharero was the paramount chief of the Ovaherero people who led an uprising against the German colonial authorities in then South West Africa (now Namibia) in 1904. The rebellion was sparked by the German exploitation and mistreatment of the Ovaherero people.

Chief Tjinaani Maharero of the Maharero Royal House on Thursday said the event commemorates the return of Samuel Maharero's remains from Seruwe in Botswana, and the paramount chief's reburial at Okahandja in 1923.

Chief Maharero said the occasion also pays tribute to another revered Ovaherero leader, Chief Hosea Kutako, who is also buried at the garden town.

"This is our annual event, and the day is documented in Ovaherero history, and thus we will continue honouring the legacy of our forefathers," he said.

The chief said the holy fire was lit in the early hours of Thursday by the community's traditional priest, to welcome the masses who will flock to Okahandja.

"This event is all about unity, and our traditional authority is always open to solving disputes. We are inviting all people to come and pay homage to the fallen heroes in a peaceful manner," he added.

Friday is reserved for the arrival of the community, while Saturday is set for traditional performances and speeches from various community leaders. The main commemoration will take place on Sunday, when community members can visit the graves of the fallen heroes in the early morning hours.

The chief and other keynote speakers, including a government representative, will deliver their speeches after the grave visits.

The late Samuel Maharero's role in the fight against colonisers earned the paramount chief national status as one of Namibia's greatest heroes.