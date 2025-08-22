Namibia: President Bans Phones in Cabinet

Senior politicians have raised concerns over a presidential directive requiring government officials to surrender their phones before Cabinet meetings, saying it threatens their privacy and shows a lack of trust.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reportedly enforced the rule after constantly expressing concern over the use of cellphones during Cabinet meetings.

However, some government officials feel this regulation infringes on their privacy.

Some say the rule aims to police them. Senior politicians, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told close associates they feel uneasy about possible surveillance.

Prior administrations under presidents Hifikepunye Pohamba and Hage Geingob did not ban the use of cellphones in meetings.

A former minister, who served in the Geingob administration, says they were allowed to have their cellphones in meetings at the time, but only for texting.

'LACK OF TRUST'

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) research associate Frederico Links says Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision to ban phones in the Cabinet shows a lack of trust in her Cabinet members.

". . . that she does not trust them to keep information confidential.

"They are uncomfortable leaving the devices in the care of someone who could then tamper with their devices and insert things or software that could allow tracking. I think all of us would be uncomfortable just leaving our devices in the care of someone we do not know," he says.

Links says State House information has been leaked over the years, which may have triggered the president to implement such a decision.

" But it is a bit dramatic, because it conveys to the public that she does not trust her own people that she selected, which is not good optics for the administration," he says.

Digital and technology expert Nrupesh Soni says concerns raised by ministers regarding privacy and potential tracking are not unfounded.

He says in an era of sophisticated spyware, where devices can be compromised without a trace, such fears are legitimate.

"This apprehension points to a significant gap in digital trust and understanding within government ranks. To bridge this, implementation must be transparent and secure. Simply dropping phones into a shared bucket feels invasive and performative.

"A credible system using sealed pouches, secure lockers, and a clear chain of custody is essential to assure officials that their devices will not be accessed or tampered with, transforming the policy from an imposition into a trusted protocol," he says.

The tech expert, however, supports the idea, saying the policy is a necessary step to safeguard national interests although it hinges on trust.

'STANDARD IN MOST COUNTRIES'

"The implementation of a 'phones-in-a-bucket' rule for high-level government meetings is a standard measure in most countries. From corporate boardrooms to the White House, restricting personal devices is a fundamental precaution to protect sensitive discussions from leaks and ensure undivided attention.

"In principle, this policy is a necessary step to safeguard national interests. However, its success is not guaranteed by the rule alone; it hinges on trust, transparency, and a comprehensive security culture," Soni says.

'NOT NEW'

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo last week told The Namibian that the guideline isn't entirely new, but it was not consistently enforced in the past.

"The guidelines regarding cellphone use during Cabinet meetings are not new.They have long been in place to maintain focus, protect the integrity of discussions, and safeguard sensitive information," he said.

Mbambo said access to cellphones during meetings can be detrimental.

"Even research indicates that having cellphones in meetings can be detrimental. Even the mere presence of a phone can divert attention, as people often feel compelled to check it, even if it is face down," he said.

Mbambo said the intention is not to police government officials, but to enforce productivity. "The practice should not be viewed as fostering fear, anxiety, or distrust among ministers. Instead, it reinforces existing protocols to ensure that everyone is fully present," he said.

Mbambo said no specific incident has prompted the renewed enforcement of this rule.

"It reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that Cabinet remains a space for undistracted, focused, and secure decision-making in the best interests of the country."

Namibia is not the only country enforcing such a rule.

In Zimbabwe, during politburo meetings chaired by former president Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF officials were required to leave their cellphones at the meeting venue's entrance.

Security personnel even scanned attendees and instructed them to forget their devices before entering, according previous reports by Nehanda Radio.