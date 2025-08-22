Namibia: Sankwasa Urges Katima Business Community to Care for the Vulnerable

Urban and rural development minister James Sankwasa says it is high time the Katima Mulilo business community starts giving back to the local community.

Sankwasa was speaking during an engagement with members of the business community and residents at Ngweze Community Hall on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sankwasa addressed what led to the dissolution of the Katima Mulilo Town Council, and sought the residents' input on what should be done to develop the town going forward.

Sankwasa admonished the town's business community for not meeting their social corporate responsibilities and said he will hold them accountable for doing so in future.

"For too long, we have watched the local business community not ploughing back into the community without addressing it. There are so many needs at Katima Mulilo that the business community can address for the benefit of the people. I know that there are some that are doing their part, however, there are those who are only contributing to individuals and not to the community," he said.

Sankwasa emphasised that land allocation should be prioritised for locals who take part in elections.

"We prioritise our voters who vote for us before going to non-voting people. We are not against any business person who wants to establish a business. All we want is that it must be done in a proper way," he added.